Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch PlayStation State of Play: Big Deathloop update coming tonight

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Sony is holding its next PlayStation State of Play live stream on Thursday night, July 8, where we’re expecting to hear more about the next wave of PS5 games.

The 30-minute livestream promises an extended look at Deathloop, Arkane/Bethesda’s forthcoming violent adventure game. A full nine minutes in fact. The game comes out on September 19, so it’s probably the last big update before it goes on sale.

Sony says the event will focus on indie and third-party games, which means there’s no news on first party exclusives like God of War and Horizon Forbidden West. There’ll be no new info on the next-gen PlayStation VR handset either. Sony says there’ll be more updates this summer.

In a post on the Sony PlayStation blog, the company wrote: “In this extended [Deathloop] gameplay sequence, we’ll see Colt use his abilities to stealthily skulk across rooftops… or go in guns blazing to create a whole lot of mayhem. Lots of options available on Blackreef Island.

“In addition to this long look at Bethesda’s violent adventure, we’ll have updates on some exciting indie and third-party titles. The full show clocks in around 30 minutes.”

There’s no news about which other titles Sony plans on announcing or updating us on during the event. So you’re going to have to tune in to see what’s new for PS4 and PS5 in the coming months.

The show begins at 2pm Pacific time, which is 10pm UK time. It’ll be available on the PlayStation Twitch or YouTube channels. If you can’t tune in live, Sony will keep the State of Play stream available thereafter.

What are you hoping for from Sony State of Play tonight? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

