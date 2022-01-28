How to watch NFL Conference Championships in the UK: Bengals vs Chiefs, 49ers vs Rams

How to watch the NFL Playoffs Conference Championship games: It’s Bengals vs Chiefs and 49ers vs Rams. Here’s how to watch the AFC and NFC action

After perhaps the most exhilarating weekend of NFL Playoff action in history, only four teams are left in the NFL Playoffs. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs edged out the Buffalo Bills in one of the greatest games ever, while the Cincinnati Bengals took down the much-fancied Tennessee Titans.

In the NFC, Tom Brady’s Tampa Buccaneers succumbed to Matt Stafford and the LA Rams, while the Green Bay Packers’ Super Bowl tilt ended in the snow at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

This Sunday, the final four square off in the AFC and NFC Championship games with the victors going to the big game next month.

The weekend’s games are as follows:

AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs

NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers @ LA Rams

Here’s how to watch the NFL playoffs, perhaps on that best new TV you got for Christmas.

NFL Playoffs kick-off times

Here are when the four NFL Playoff games will get underway on Sunday:

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs: Sunday January 30, 8:00pm UK time

San Francisco 49ers @ LA Rams: Sunday January 30, 11:30pm UK time

How to watch the NFL Playoffs

Sky Sports has the rights to live coverage of the NFL in the UK. On Saturday January 29, coverage starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL and will continue through both games.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the games. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform. You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

However, if you don’t have Sky, you can sign up for NFL Game Pass now and get the rest of the Playoffs and the Super Bowl from just £8.99 for a mobile subscription. Other plans are available and it’s just £9.99 for 50 days to watch on your telly. You can sign up for NFL Game Pass here

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the live sport online. Also, here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.