How to watch Newcastle vs Norwich on Amazon Prime video

How to watch Newcastle vs Norwich in the Premier League. This bottom of the table clash airs exclusively on Amazon Prime. Here’s how to stream the game live.

20th plays host to 19th in the Premier League as Newcastle United look to secure their first win of a dismal campaign, when they play host to fellow strugglers Norwich City on Tuesday night.

Newcastle’s form has remained atrocious since the Saudi-backed takeover earlier in the season, but with new boss Eddie Howe settling in on Tyneside there’s hope the Toon Army can emerge from the relegation zone ahead of a potentially busy January in the transfer market.

Norwich City, somewhat predictably, find themselves in the Premier League basement once again, but have reason for optimism following an uptick in form since appointing Dean Smith as manager.

Tonight is as big as they come for these two sides, a true early-season relegation six-pointer. Here are all the details you need to tune into Tuesday night’s game.

Newcastle vs Norwich kick-off time

Newcastle United vs Norwich City kicks off at 7:30pm UK time on Tuesday 30th November. The game is being played at St. James Park in Newcastle, making this a fair old trek for the Norwich fans making their way up from East Anglia.

How to watch Newcastle vs Norwich

In a break from your regular footy viewing schedule, Newcastle vs Norwich is going to be live streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video tonight. Once again Amazon has the rights to a few Premier League games in the UK with this week’s set of fixtures being among them.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to tune into the game via all of the major mobile and smart TV apps, while you can also watch on the Amazon Prime Video website.

If you’re yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, or have let your subscription lapse over the last few months, you can sign-up here. It costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month.

If you’re lucky Amazon may offer you a 30 day Amazon Prime trial, but that’s unlikely to be available to all previous account holders. New account holders automatically get a free Amazon Prime Video trial for one month so you’ll get this game for free.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Champions League games