How to watch Newcastle vs Man United: Premier League action live on TV and online

How to watch Newcastle vs Man United: The festive schedule marches on and tonight it’s Newcastle vs Manchester United. Here’s how to watch the football live and online

In the final game of the current matchday, it’s a clash of the two Uniteds as Newcastle host Manchester on Monday Night Football. United are starting to resemble a football team once again after Ralf Rangnick’s intervention as interim manager.

Newcastle remain rooted deep in the bottom three having won one of their 18 games so far this season. Tonight marks the half-way point and a defeat tonight would leave the Geordies needing an unprecedented run or a crap load of Saudi cash invested in January to remain in the Premier League.

It looks to be shaping up for another Man United win as they continue to chase the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham for a place in the top four and next season’s Champions League

Here’s how to watch Newcastle vs Man United on that best new TV you got for Christmas.

Newcastle vs Man United kick-off time

Newcastle vs Manchester United will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Monday December 27. The game is being played at St. James’ Park in Newcastle where the Toon Army will be desperate to ensure a win to kickstart the second half of the season.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man United

Sky Sports has the rights to show this one. Coverage starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Premier League. The game will be available in 4K for Sky Q subscribers. Here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Premier League.