How to watch Mulan 2020 on Disney Plus: After a number of delays, Disney is putting the latest version of Mulan onto Disney Plus. Here’s how to watch the live-action Mulan film.

With this release, Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch the film from the comfort of their own home, but it’s a little more complicated than just subscribing to the service. So how can you see it? Here’s how to watch Mulan 2020 on Disney Plus.

Related: Disney Plus UK review

How to watch Mulan 2020 online in the UK

To stream Mulan 2020 online, a subscription to Disney Plus is needed (£5.99/m), as well as a one-off payment for Premier Access of £19.99.

Disney sees Premier Access as being different to a standard VOD rental or traditional purchase. Once you’ve paid for Premier Access, you can watch the film as many times as you want.

Payment for Premier Access can be done through the Disney Plus website or an in-app purchase on Android, iOS and Roku devices. Once paid Mulan 2020 can be viewed on any one of your connected devices, which includes Sky Q. Sky Q users won’t be able to purchase the film through the Q platform, however.

Disney+ offer Disney+ Annual Subscription By opting for an annual membership, you can save 15% as opposed to paying the monthly rate for Disney Plus. For classics like The Simpsons and Recess, alongside modern staples like Frozen 2 and The Mandalorian, it's an absolute bargain. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

The Disney+ app is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV (4th gen onwards), Android mobile and TV OS; Chromecast, iOS, PS4, Roku streaming players, Xbox One; Sky Q, NOW TV; LG, Roku and Samsung Tizen TVs.

Disney Plus supports 4K HDR on compatible TVs, which means you can stream the film in HDR or Dolby Vision HDR with Dolby Atmos audio.

Related: Best Disney Plus Films and Shows to watch

When does Mulan 2020 come out?

Mulan 2020 arrives on Disney+ on September 4th via Premier Access. From that date Disney Plus subscribers will need to pay an extra £19.99 on top of their current monthly or yearly sub to stream the adventure epic ahead of anyone else.

If you are interested in ‘purchasing’ the film, the Premier Access offer is only available until November 2nd. After that, you’d need to wait until Mulan becomes ‘free’, which you can find out below.

When will Mulan 2020 be free for Disney+ subscribers?

If the idea of paying £19.99 doesn’t interest you, then Mulan will be available as part of a normal Disney+ subscription on December 4th, 2020. That’s a wait of three months if you don’t want to pay extra.

Technically, it’s not free, as you’re paying for the subscription, but we think you know what we mean.

After a number of delays, Disney has decided to release the 2020 version of Mulan onto its Disney+ streaming service. The film was meant to be released in cinemas all the way back in March 2020, but the closure of screens across the world meant that it was pushed back to August before that release date was eventually cancelled.

Mulan is the latest live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classics, which has seen Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King given live-action remakes (or in the case of the latter, a CG reskin). Direct by Niki Caro, the remake features a cast that includes Yifei Liu in the title role; Donnie Yen, Tzi Ma, Jason Scott Lee, Gong Li and Jet Li.

If you enjoy streaming content online, then it’s essential that you also keep your private data safe while surfing the web. It’s easier than ever for hackers to infiltrate your network and steal your personal information, but not with a VPN at hand. We’ve tested several VPNs here at Trusted Reviews and handpicked the best VPN deals that are available right now for your convenience.

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN Save 70% off your total bill with the NordVPN 3-year subscription. You'll have one payment of £96.74 over the 3 year period making it just £2.68 per month. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as £3.49 a month and save up to 20% on your yearly bill. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …