How to watch Man United vs Young Boys in the Champions League in the UK

How to watch Man United vs Young Boys in the Champions League group stages. There isn’t too much riding on this game, but it’s another chance to get a look at Ralf Rangick’s Man United

Manchester United are heading through to the Champions League last 16 and if they avoid defeat tonight they’re guaranteed to do so as group winners, potentially securing an easier tie in the knockout stages. Tonight’s opposition shouldn’t be taken lightly as they have a win over United already this season.

The Swiss club Young Boys of Bern visit Old Trafford tonight seeking another upset, but it certainly seems less likely. United now look to be back on the right track following the end of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer experiment and have enjoyed positive results against Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace in the Premier League since.

Man United vs Young Boys will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday December 8. Old Trafford, Manchester is the venue for the final game in Group H. The second and third place teams Villarreal and Atalanta are facing off for the other qualifying spot in this evening’s other game.

How to watch Man United vs Young Boys

Again we’re pointing you towards BT Sport for tonight’s game, which is where you’ll be able to watch all of the English sides in the Champions League this season. There are plenty of subscription options, some of which you can see below.

Coverage of tonight’s game starts at 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 2 and in 4K UHD on BT Sport Ultimate.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Champions League games