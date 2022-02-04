How to watch Man United vs Middlesborough in the FA Cup live online

How to watch Man United vs Middlesborough: The FA Cup 4th Round takes place this weekend with Man United vs Middlesborough getting us underway on Friday night. Here’s how to watch

The international break is over and it is back to domestic action this weekend with the world’s oldest club competition; the FA Cup. It’s the fourth round and there are games taking place across the weekend, plenty of which are televised.

We kick things off with Man United hosting Middlesborough at Old Trafford. The twelve-time winners are hoping to tie Arsenal’s record of 13 FA Cup wins this season, but Championship side Middlesborough will be aiming to put an end to that ambition on Friday night.

Boro are pushing for a place in the Championship play-offs and current sit in 7th place, but will have to keep a wealth of attacking talent quiet if they stand a chance of causing an upset. Boro actually reached the FA Cup Final in 1997, losing out 2-0 to Chelsea. They had a pretty decent side that year, with the likes of Ravanelli and Juninho up front, but were relegated from the Premier League.

Man United vs Middlesborough kick-off time

Man United vs Middlesborough will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday February 4, with kick-off at 8:00pm UK time.



ITV has the rights to this one, so everyone in the UK can tune in without paying a subscription. Coverage starts at 7:30pm on ITV1, but you can also watch on the ITV Hub apps and website. If you prefer to listen on the radio, you can tune in on BBC Radio 5 Live.

