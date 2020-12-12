How to watch Man United vs Man City in the Manchester Derby live online

How to watch Man United vs Man City in the Premier League. Our guide will tell you how to watch the Manchester Derby live online or on television wherever you are.

Man United vs Man City kick-off time

Man United vs Man City in the 183rd Manchester Derby will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday December 12. The game will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch Man United vs Man City live online

This game is available as part of an active Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event – coverage starts at 5:00pm.

If you’re not you’re not a full Sky subscriber, you can grab Now TV Sky Sports pass. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast.

A Sky Sports Month Pass is currently available for £33.99 a month, while you can get a day pass for under £10 if you only want to watch today’s game

You can sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports Pass here

Man United vs Man City match preview

It’s time for one of the highlights of the Premier League calendar, as Manchester City make the short trip to Old Trafford to take on local rivals Manchester United. It’s a critical game for both teams, who’re a little off the pace in the race for the Premier League title. A win gets one team right back into the mix among early pace-setters Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea.

With one of these teams seemingly winning or fighting for the title every year for the last three decades, United and City enter the Manchester Derby outside of the Champions League places, albeit having played one game fewer than the other top sides.

United perhaps have the greater need following their Champions League exit in midweek, while City have marched on to the knockout stages as group winners. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to fend off criticism, while doing just about enough to remain in the job. However, a heavy defeat to bitter rivals City might be the end of the road for the former United striker. City have Sergio Aguero back in attack, having been uncharacteristically goal-shy during this campaign.

We’re going out on a limb and predicting a United win, with the likes of Greenwood, Rashford and Martial putting on a counter-attacking clinic against a fragile City back line.

Related: Best TVs 2020 – 15 eye-popping smart TVs for any buyer

If you’re a fan of streaming content online, then you should also be in interested in staying safe while you’re doing it and keeping your private data away from the hands of hackers. If that’s the case, there’s no better way to keep your online activity safe than with a dedicated VPN.

Allowing you to connect via a different IP address somewhere else in the world, having a VPN can let you browse the internet in peace, knowing that you’re safe from the prying eyes of anyone who might be looking to steal your personal information.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.