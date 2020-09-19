How to watch Crystal Palace vs Man United online – live stream and channel guide

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Our guide will tell you how to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace live online or on television wherever you are.

Man United vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Man United vs Crystal Palace will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday September 19. The game will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace live online

As with the post-lockdown fixtures last season, fans are still barred from stadiums. So, the Premier League and broadcasters have come together to ensure every game can be televised for at least the month of September.

Sky Sports has the rights to carry the majority of the games as always and Man United vs Crystal Palace will be aired on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event – coverage starts at 5:00pm

If you’re not you’re not a full Sky subscriber, you can grab Now TV Sky Sports pass. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast. See the widget below to gander at the latest deals for Now TV.

A Sky Sports Month Pass is currently available for £25.99 a month for 12 months with the ability to chancel at any time. It usually costs £33.99 a month, so this is a great deal to get the Premier League season started. You can sign up below:

Man United vs Crystal Palace match preview

Man United return to action after missing the first weekend of the season following their extended, but ultimately fruitless, European campaign. The visitors this weekend are Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace, who started their 2020/2021 campaign with a win over Southampton and look set for another year of making life difficult for the top clubs.

United are looking to build upon a solid return to action over summer, when they steamrolled their way into the Champions League, and will have high hopes of cementing a top four finish again this time around. With a blossoming attack and reinforcements bolstering the midfield during the summer, there’s little reason why the Old Trafford side can’t kick-on again.

