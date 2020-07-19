How to watch Man United vs Chelsea for free this Sunday

It’s FA Cup semi-final time this weekend, with Manchester United set to take on Chelsea tonight. The winner will face either Manchester City or Arsenal in the final. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to stream Man United vs Chelsea on any device.

Man United vs Chelsea kick-off time

The game will get underway at Wembley Stadium at 6pm BST on Sunday, July 19.

How to watch Man United vs Chelsea in the UK

As long as you’ve got a TV licence, you’ll be able to watch Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final completely free.

The game will be shown live on BBC One. If you’re looking to watch the game on the go, on your mobile device, then simply install the BBC iPlayer app, where the game will also be available.

If you’re streaming a lot of online content, like the Premier League, then you’ll want to stay safe while doing so. It’s important to protect your PC from viruses and hackers, and using a VPN while online is a great way of doing that.

Take a below look at our selection of the best VPN deals going.

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN Save 70% off your total bill with the NordVPN 3-year subscription. You'll have one payment of £96.74 over the 3 year period making it just £2.68 per month. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as £3.49 a month and save up to 20% on your yearly bill. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Man United vs Chelsea match preview

Both teams have been reasonably impressive since the break, but on form United are the favourites. They’re unbeaten since the Premier League restart.

Chelsea’s only loss since the break was a recent 3-0 defeat away at Sheffield United. Ole’s Reds will no doubt take some encouragement from Chelsea’s defeat there.

Manchester United may be without their usual left back, Luke Shaw, or his understudy, Brandon Williams. Both men suffered injuries on Monday’s game against Southampton and were unavailable on Thursday night’s match against Crystal Palace. Timothy Fosu-Mensah stood in, having not played for Manchester United since 2017.

Both sides have seen their strike forces in free-scoring form. United’s young trio of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have all been racking up goals, while Chelsea front-man Olivier Giroud has simultaneously hit consistent form for the blues.

It’s a finely balanced fixture, with United likely to enter the game as slight favourites. Their slightly stilted performance on Thursday, against Crystal Palace, will be a cause of concern for United fans though. You can catch all the action live on BBC One, or BBC iPlayer, this Sunday.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…