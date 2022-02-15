How to watch Man United vs Brighton: Is the game live on TV in the UK?

How to watch Man United vs Brighton: There’s a Premier League catch-up game on Tuesday night as Brighton travel to Old Trafford to play Man United. Here’s how to watch.

More Manchester United drama awaits this Tuesday night as the beleaguered giant soldiers on in the Premier League, amid more rumblings of discontent within its underachieving squad of internationals.

Ralf Rangnick’s side are looking for their first win in four games following three consecutive 1-1 draws against Southampton, Burnley, and what turned out to be a losing FA Cup effort against Championship side Middlesborough.

With that in mind, Brighton’s fearless, progressive approach to playing the bigger sides probably isn’t the ideal opposition for a United side in need of a jolt. Graham Potter’s side has surged into the top half after a draw-laden start to the season and sit only 7 points behind 5th placed United with a game in hand. All signs point to a tricky night for the home side.

Man United vs Brighton kick-off time

Man United vs Brighton kicks off at 8:15pm on Tuesday February 15. The game is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester, where it’s probably raining quite heavily.

How to watch Man United vs Brighton

Unfortunately, this game will not be televised live in the United Kingdom. Initially, it was supposed to air on BT Sport, but the postponement for Covid-19 but the mockers on that. As BT Sport has the Champions League this week, UK viewers are without a place to watch.

If you insist on watching live, there will be various live streams available from coverage in other nations. However, this is dodgy ground legally and we’d advise great caution, while protecting yourself with a VPN.

If you’re staying legit, the best you can do is a re-run of the game on Sky Sports at 11pm on Sky Sports Premier League.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

