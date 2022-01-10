How to watch Man United vs Aston Villa in the FA Cup live on TV and online

How to watch Man United vs Aston Villa: The FA Cup 3rd Round concludes on Monday night with an all-Premier League clash. It’s live on TV and online.

It’s been a great weekend of FA Cup action, with three Premier League clubs dumped out at the hands of lower league opposition. Newcastle, Burnley and Arsenal were all bombed out in some good old-fashioned upsets. The last game of the weekend will definitely see another top-flight club fall when Aston Villa travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

The game should have a bit of added spice as former Liverpool great Steven Gerrard is now in the Aston Villa manager’s seat and is sure to get quite the welcome. Villa have had an uptick in form since Gerrard’s arrival, while United haven’t exactly impressed since sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and were dreadful in a 1-0 defeat at home to Wolves a week ago.

It’s all set up for a good cup tie with the home side probably still slight favourites to go through to the fourth round.

Man United vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Man United vs Aston Villa will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Monday night, January 10, with kick-off at 19:55pm UK time.

How to watch Man United vs Aston Villa

Coverage of the game starts at 7:30m UK time on BBC One. Hooray! A chance to watch two Premier League clubs playing without having to subscribe to a pay TV platform like Sky, BT or Amazon. The game is live on BBC One on your television set, or can be enjoyed live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

