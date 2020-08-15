How to watch Man City vs Lyon in the Champions League live online

How to watch Man City vs Lyon in the Champions League in the Champions League quarter-finals. Our guide will let you know how to watch Manchester City vs Olympique Lyon and includes the kick-off time, channel guide and live stream information.

Man City vs Lyon kick-off time

The Man City vs Lyon Champions League quarter-final will be played on a neutral ground, the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, and will kick off at 8:00pm BST.

How to watch Man City vs Lyon live online

BT Sport has the rights to show Champions League football in the UK. This game will be screened on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 7:00pm. It’ll also be available in 4K on BT Ultimate.

If you’re not you’re not a full BT Sport subscriber, there are multiple ways to sign-up. If you don’t subscribe to a Pay TV service, you can simply grab a BT Sport monthly pass for no-strings access to the entire BT Sport channel line up. From here you’ll be able to watch online or via the BT Sport mobile apps, as well as an array of smart TV apps.

Man City vs Lyon match preview

This year’s truncated Champions League represents City’s best chance yet at landing the Champions League trophy, having last reached the semi-finals in 2016. European royalty like Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are all out and City are heavy favourites to beat the French side Lyon tonight.

Whether City have the necessary pedigree to go all the way and lift Ol’ Big Ears remains to be seen, but one feels Pep Guardiola’s heavily-funded operation may never have a better opportunity.

Conversely, one shouldn’t rule out Lyon, who took care of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in the last 16 last week. The Lige 1 side will be led out by a reborn former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, who has scored in six straight Champions League games.

