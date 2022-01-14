How to watch Man City vs Chelsea in the Premier League live on TV and online

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea: The Premier League title race may come down to this game. Here’s how to watch Man City vs Chelsea live on TV and online

The title race is on the verge of becoming a procession. If Manchester City beat Chelsea on Saturday morning, that’ll probably be that. It would put the reigning domestic champs 13 points clear of the European Champions.

Given Pep Guardiola’s men may not drop that many points between now and the end of the season, a loss for Chelsea here would probably be curtains. Liverpool too will be hoping the Londoners can put the brakes on City’s winning run and offer them route back into the race too.

It needn’t have been this way. Just a few weeks back, all three contenders were regularly exchanging the top three spots. Then Covid tests, injuries and postponements began unsettling the rhythms of seemingly everyone but Manchester City.

So, from a neutral perspective, it’s also essential Thomas Tuchel’s men get a result here.

Man City vs Chelsea kick-off time

Man City vs Chelsea kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday January 15. A Saturday lunchtime top of the table clash for all to enjoy and past the roundly-acknowledged-acceptable-to-crack-a-beer-on-a-weekend time. The game is being played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea

BT Sport has the Saturday lunchtime kickoffs again. Coverage starts at 11:30pm on BT Sport 1 and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Premier League.