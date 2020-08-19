How to watch Lyon vs Bayern Munich Champions League semi-final live online

We’ve belatedly reached the semi-final stage of the Champions League. Barcelona-battering Bayern Munich take on French side Olympique Lyonnais for a place against PSG in the final this weekend. Our guide will let you know how to watch Lyon vs Bayern Munich wherever you are.

Lyon vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

The Lyon vs Bayern Munich Champions League one-legged semi-final will be played on a neutral ground, the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, and will kick off at 8:00pm BST.

How to watch Lyon vs Bayern Munich live online

BT Sport has the rights to show Champions League football in the UK. This game will be screened on BT Sport 1. Coverage starts at 7:00pm. It’ll also be available in 4K on BT Ultimate.

If you’re not you’re not a full BT Sport subscriber, there are multiple ways to sign-up. If you don’t subscribe to a Pay TV service, you can simply grab a BT Sport monthly pass for no-strings access to the entire BT Sport channel line up. From here you’ll be able to watch online or via the BT Sport mobile apps, as well as an array of smart TV apps.

Lyon vs Bayern Munich match preview

This match is only going one way, right? After Bayern decimated the mighty Messi and Barcelona 8-2 (EIGHT BLOODY TWO!) in the quarter-finals, what hope to Lyon have? Well, the French side go into the game high on confidence after exposing Manchester City’s European shortcomings yet again over the weekend and pulling off a major upset. Could the Ligue 1 side muster another shocker and make it through to an all-French final against Paris Saint Germain.

Bayern look like the best side on the continent right now and most neutrals will be pulling for an all-star showdown with Neymar and Mbappe against PSG. Can Lyon spoil the party again?

