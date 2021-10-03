How to watch Liverpool vs Man City in the Premier League live and online

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City: The title contenders square off at Anfield this weekend. Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs City live and online.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola, scousers vs mancs, tradition vs the new oil-funded order of world football. The Premier League’s most significant recent rivalry is renewed this weekend.

Only Liverpool have interrupted City’s Premier League dominance in the last four seasons and both sides are again in contention for English football’s biggest prize.

Liverpool went into the weekend at the top of the table, unbeaten and a point above the reigning champions, meaning a mouthwatering clash awaits us at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool will be looking to avenge last season’s 4-1 defeat at Anfield, which ended City’s long winless streak in the old stadium, but can point to an unfathomable injury crisis and the lack of fans as mitigating factors.

There’ll be a full house this weekend with both sides at near full-strength. We can’t wait for this one.

Liverpool vs Man City kick-off time

Liverpool vs Man City will kick-off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday September October 3. The game takes place at Anfield in Liverpool. There’ll be a full house on Merseyside, frothing at the mouth to push their team over the line in what’s sure to be a full-blooded fixture.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City

Sky Sports has the rights to show this one as part of a double bill that also includes Crystal Palace vs Leicester City. Once that game’s over, you’ll be able to tune into live coverage of Liverpool vs City on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 4:00pm

The game will be available in 4K for Sky Q subscribers viewers. Here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Premier League.