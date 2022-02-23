How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds: Is the game live on TV in the UK?

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds in the Premier League: Is Liverpool vs Leeds live on TV or online in the UK?

Another Covid-catch up game, this battle of old top flight foes was scheduled to take place on Boxing Day. A free midweek for both clubs allows it to be squeezed in a couple of months later, and all of a sudden it’s a critical game in the title race.

Liverpool’s win against Norwich followed by Tottenham’s shock win at Man City cut the gap at the top of the Premier League to 6 points. This is Liverpool’s game in hand. So, a win trims the difference to 3 points with a mouthwatering City vs Liverpool game at the Etihad next month.

Leeds are playing their second game against a traditional rival in a matter of days. They lost 4-2 at home to Man United on Sunday, with the Yorkshire side’s defensive frailties emerging once again for all to see.

An enthralling clash awaits at Anfield, but will anyone outside the stadium be able to watch it?

Liverpool vs Leeds kick-off time

Liverpool vs Leeds kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday February 23. The game is being played at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool and is one of three Premier League games taking place tonight. The others are Burnley vs Spurs and Watford vs Crystal Palace.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leeds

Unfortunately, this game will not be televised live in the United Kingdom. Initially, it was supposed to air on BT Sport, but the postponement for Covid-19 but the mockers on that. As BT Sport has the Champions League this week, UK viewers are without a place to watch.

If you insist on watching live, there will be various live streams available from coverage in other nations. However, this is dodgy ground legally and something we wouldn’t advise. If you insist, protect yourself with a VPN.

If you’re staying legit, the best you can do is a re-run of the game on Sky Sports at 10:15pm on Sky Sports Premier League. If you avoid the score, you’ll have an unspoiled experience.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

