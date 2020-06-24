How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live online: Stream and channel details

The Premier League is now back in full swing, with teams playing their second fixture since Project Restart got the green light. Tonight it’s Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, a game with huge Premier League title implications. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, on any device, wherever you are.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

The game gets underway at 8:15pm BST. That’s not a kick-off time we see very often, but it allows for two games to be televised in the evening, with the first fixtures starting at 6:00pm BST.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool in the UK

Unfortunately, this isn’t one of the free Premier League games being offered by Sky Sports, the BBC or Amazon. For this one you’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts.

Existing Sky Sports subscribers can still watch on Sky Sports Premier League channel and Sky Sports Main Event. Sky has an interesting strategy here, letting you watch the match with faux crowd noise piped in on Main Event, or without it on Sky Sports Premier League.

Coverage begins at 8:00 pm BST, following on directly from the previous live fixture, which is Manchester United vs Sheffield United.

If you’re not a full Sky subscriber, you can grab Now TV Sky Sports pass to watch the game. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match preview

Liverpool have been on the verge of a first Premier League title and a first league title in 30 years since mid-March, so lockdown couldn’t have come at a worse time. Now they need just five points (at most) in their last nine games to end that agonising wait.

Standing in their way this evening are Crystal Palace and former Reds boss Roy Hodgson. It’s a tough fixture for the Anfield side, who failed to impress during their last outing against Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

The south Londoners, on the other hand, visit an empty Anfield on the up. They’ve won 4 games in a row without conceding a goal and represent a tough challenge for the champions elect. Palace were actually the last team to win a league game at Anfield. That was more than three years ago.

