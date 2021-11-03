How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live online and on TV

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League live on TV and online. Here’s how to watch the big game at Anfield.

These two sides have been at each other’s throats for the last few years, and last time out in Madrid last month was no different. Liverpool emerged with a 3-2 win in a pulsating and contentious tie, after Atleti came from 2-0 down to tie the scores at half time.

Diego Simeone’s team went down to ten men and had a late penalty overturned by the VAR, causing the manager to to run off down the tunnel before shaking Jurgen Klopp’s hand.

Simeone has promised there’ll be no handshakes tonight either as he brings his team, including old boy Luis Suarez, back to Anfield for what promises to be another fully-fledged fight.

We can’t wait for this one. Here’s how to watch.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday November 3. The Champions League game will be played at Anfield in Liverpool. It’s safe to say they’re not fans of Simeone here, so expect a frosty reception for the Spanish club.

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

BT Sport once again has the rights to stream the Champions League in the UK for the 2021/2022 season, so you’ll need a subscription of sorts in order to tune into the coverage.

Coverage of tonight’s game starts at 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 2 and in 4K UHD on BT Sport Ultimate.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Champions League games