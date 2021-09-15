How to watch Liverpool vs AC Milan in the Champions League live and online

How to watch Liverpool vs AC Milan in the Champions League live on TV and online. Here’s how to watch the big game at Anfield.

The first matchday of this season’s Champions League campaign pairs European Royalty. The six-time European Cup winners Liverpool host seven-times winners AC Milan in a showpiece tie at Anfield.

These two sides contested the all-time greatest final in 2005,. ‘The Miracle of Istanbul’ saw Liverpool recover from 3-0 down to win on penalties. Milan earned their revenge two-years later when the sides met again in Athens.

Remarkably, this is the first time the two teams have met in European competition outside of those two finals. That’s almost incredible considering how much time these two teams have consistently spent among the elite of European football.

Tonight’s game features two in-form teams, with a resurgent AC Milan arriving at Anfield with a 100% Serie A record off the back of last-season’s second place finish. Liverpool are currently on the Premier League’s longest unbeaten run after bouncing back from a disastrous start to 2021, and sit joint top.

We can’t wait for this one. Here’s how to watch.

Liverpool vs AC Milan kick-off time

Liverpool vs AC Milan will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday September 15. The Champions League game will be played at Anfield in Liverpool. It marks the first CL game at Anfield with fans in the stadium since the day before football was shut down for the pandemic in March 2020.

How to watch Liverpool vs AC Milan

BT Sport once again has the rights to stream the Champions League in the UK for the 2021/2022 season, so you’ll need a subscription of sorts in order to tune into the coverage.

Coverage of tonight’s game starts at 7:00pm UK time on BT Sport 2 and in 4K UHD on BT Sport Ultimate.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

