How to watch Leicester vs Man United live online – who will make the Champions League?

It’s Leicester vs Man United in a winner-take-all clash for a top four finish and a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League. It’s the biggest game of the Premier League season’s final day and our guide will tell you how to watch Leicester vs Man United wherever you are

Leicester vs Man United kick-off time

On the final day of the Premier League season tradition and fairness dictates that all games start at the same time. So, Leicester vs Man United will kick-off at 4:00pm BST on Sunday July 26 along with the nine other fixtures.

How to watch Leicester vs Man United

Sky Sports has the right to show this game. It’ll be available on Sky Sports Main Event for subscribers. Coverage starts at 3:00pm, although there’s a two-hour Gillette Soccer Special preview show that starts at 1:00pm BST.

Existing Sky Sports subscribers can still watch on Sky Sports Main Event, but if you’re not you’re not a full Sky subscriber, you can grab Now TV Sky Sports pass. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast. See the widget below to gander at the latest deals for Now TV.

Leicester City vs Man United match preview

Three teams remain in the running for two Champions League spots and two of them are facing each other. The other team is Chelsea and they play Wolves. Here are the permutations:

Manchester United: A draw or better for Man United will mean the three-time winners will return to the Champions League. A loss would also see them qualify if Chelsea lose against Wolves.

Leicester City: A win against United secures qualification. A draw could be enough, but only if Chelsea lose against Wolves. A loss against United would eliminate Leicester from Champions League qualification and they’d have to settle for Europa League football next season.

As for the game itself, United go in as favourites after a largely impressive return to action, which has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team run rampant against the lesser sides and remain unbeaten in the Premier League since January.

Leicester, on the other hand, have been abysmal since the restart with recent heavy losses against Bournemouth and Tottenham bringing them to the brink of missing out on the Champions League, despite holding a top four spot for the vast majority of the season, and even looking like title contenders up until the new year. They do have home advantage in this game and, of course, Jamie Vardy.

