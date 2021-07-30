How to watch Jungle Cruise on Disney Plus today

How to watch Disney’s Jungle Cruise on Disney Plus: Stream the new Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt movie with Premier Access today.

Disney is continuing its strategy of launching blockbuster movies in cinemas and on its Disney Plus streaming service simultaneously. Currently the MCU standalone Black Widow movie can be watched at home alongside the movie theatres.

Now Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Emily Blunt is following the same strategy following its release in cinemas today, Friday July 30. Disney Plus subscribers can watch the film from the comfort of their own homes via Premier Access.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t come as part of a Disney Plus subscription, but costs an extra £19.99/$29.99 to unlock. From there you’ll be able to go cruising with The Rock as many times as you want.

While that does sound like a pretty significant expenditure to watch a new film at home, the multiple viewings stipulation eases the pain, as does the savings on taking the whole family to the cinema and buying snacks and drinks.

How to watch Jungle Cruise on Disney Plus Premiere Access

Firstly you’ll need to be a Disney Plus subscriber. If you haven’t joined yet, it’s £7.99 a month or £79.99 a year and gets you all of the Marvel, Disney, Pixar and Star Wars content you could possibly dream of.

Once you’re signed up, it’s a case of opening the Disney Plus app on your chosen platform, locating Jungle Cruise and hitting Unlock Now. Your payment method will then be authenticated and you’re good to go.

When will Jungle Cruise be on Disney Plus?

If you’re not looking to pay extra for Jungle Cruise, you’ll need to wait until November 12 when it arrives for all Disney Plus subscribers. That’s around 100 days from now.

Given Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney for putting the Black Widow movie straight on Premier Access, we’re not sure how long this is going to be a thing anyway, so get in while the going’s good.