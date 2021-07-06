How to watch Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final: Watch on TV or stream online

How to watch Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final live online: England’s potential opponents face off on Tuesday. Here’s how our Italy vs Spain guide.

The pick of the Euro 2020 semi-finals sees Italy take on Spain in a battle of the European heavyweights. Both sides have impressed hugely at various stages of the tournament with legendary former players at the helm.

Given the winners of this game could face England in the final, the eyes of this nation will be watching just as closely. Who would you prefer England to play if they overcome Denmark at Wembley tomorrow night?

Italy vs Spain kick off time

Italy vs Spain kicks-off at 8:00pm UK time on Tuesday July 6. The game will be played at Wembley Stadium in London. 60,000 fans will be permitted to be at the game tonight, as they well for England vs Denmark tomorrow night.

How to watch Italy vs Spain live on TV and online

England vs Ukraine is on BBC One on Tuesday night, with coverage starting at 7:30pm. The BBC coverage is a good thing for us tech fans because the broadcaster has its act together when it comes to 4K HDR coverage. Here’s how to watch Euro 2020 in 4K on the BBC.

Watch Euro 2020 with a VPN

Live terrestrial coverage of Euro 2020 on BBC and ITV means there’s no need to use a VPN to access a different location. However, as always, when watching content online, we’d recommend using a VPN to protect your privacy. Here you’ll find our guide to the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming. Among the services we recommend are Express VPN, and Nord VPN, but there are plenty of others to choose from.