Italian Grand Prix 2020: How to watch the F1 action

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix: With each race it’s looking more likely that Lewis Hamilton will get his seventh world championship title, but a lot can still happen, starting the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Mercedes yet again look strong, but Renault’s slippery car could give Red Bull a few worries this weekend, while Ferrari will be desperate for a better performance than they did at Spa. They’ll be plenty of talk about toes as we head into qualifying, but unless there’s an upset, they’ll be a Mercedes car on the front row. Monza also spells the last we’ll see of the Williams family in F1 after the takeover of their team as Claire Williams and Frank Williams will step aside.

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event. Plus, how to live stream everything and keep your data safe.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix 2020

The Italian Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1. Here is the UK time for the race:

Saturday, September 5th

2pm – Italian Grand Prix qualifying

Sunday, September 6th

2:10pm − Italian Grand Prix

Italian Grand Prix 2020 – TV channel and live stream details

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One. You can also watch the action unfold by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

If you enjoy streaming content online, then it's essential that you also keep your private data safe while surfing the web.

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £9.99 (for a Day Pass), £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’ve got a free schedule on both Saturday and Sunday.

NOW TV Sky Sports Week Pass

Italian Grand Prix 2020 highlights

You need to head to the Channel 4 or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service.

Qualifying highlights for the Italian Grand Prix start at 6.30pm on Saturday 5th. Highlights of the race will be shown at 6.30pm on Sunday 6th. If you miss those shows, you can catch the action on All 4.

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

