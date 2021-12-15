How to watch Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone online

While it might not be a Christmas move per se, there’s still something magical about a viewing of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone over the holiday period – and here’s how you can set one up.

Can you believe that it’s been 20-years since the first Harry Potter film hit cinemas? While that fact alone is destined to make everyone feel old, it does mean that you have a fine excuse for putting on your Hogwarts house colours, pouring yourself a mug of butterbeer and going back to where it all began.

And heck, if you’re one of the few people who has somehow managed to go this far without taking your first steps into the wizarding world then now’s the perfect time to boot up your TV, tablet or laptop and see what all the fuss is about.

Where can I stream Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone?

If you’re a true Potter head then you’ll already know exactly where to go for this because Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (and the rest of the Harry Potter films) are only available to stream on NOW.

Of course, if you’d rather rent the film or even own a digital copy for good then you can head over to Amazon instead.

NOW cinema and entertainment bundle Enjoy three months of NOW cinema and entertainment content for a significantly reduced rate, giving you access to classic films and binge-worthy boxsets this Christmas. NOW

40% off for three months

£11.98 a month View Deal

Here’s why you should rewatch Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

As previously mentioned, the 20-year anniversary anniversary of this seminal British film is now upon us, and while that’s plenty reason on its own for a rewatch, it’s not the only deciding factor.

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has just dropped, meaning that very soon we’ll all be taking a trip back into the wizarding world for more of Newt Scamander’s story. As we can gather from the title however, this film will have a lot more of young Albus Dumbledore in the spotlight, making now the best time to freshen up on your lore with a rewatch of the Harry Potter series.

What is Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone about?

After years of torment under the guardianship of his Aunt Petunia and Uncle Vernon, Harry Potter’s life is turned upside down when he receives an invitation to study at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

While the school is filled with wonder and magic, it soon becomes clear that not everything is as it seems, as a looming figure from Harry’s past seeks to destroy the wizard world as we know it.