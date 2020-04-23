Gangs of London: How to watch and stream the hit new show

How to watch Gangs of London tonight

Gangs of London is a new criminal drama from Sky Atlantic. It features some big names from film and TV, and looks set to be the next great lockdown drama-fix. Here’s our guide to catching Gangs of London.

Gangs of London plot

Two criminal families, the Wallaces and the Dumanis, are brought together in a successful criminal empire. But, when Sean Wallace’s father is killed and he inherits his father’s share of that empire, new conflicts bubble to the surface.

Joe Cole, of Peaky Blinders fame, stars as hot-headed criminal heir Sean Wallace. Lucian Msamati plays Ed Dumani, who was formerly Sean’s father’s right-hand man. His son, Alex Dumani, is played by Paapa Essiedu, and Game of Thrones star Michelle Fairley plays Sean Wallace’s mother, Marian.

Take a look at the trailer below for some behind the scenes action and an introduction to the Wallace and Dumani criminal empire.

Gangs of London release date

All nine episodes of Sky Atlantic’s new drama, Gangs of London, are out today (April 23). So, you can binge the whole series all at once if you want to, or tear off your criminal entertainment in bite-sized chunks.

How to watch Gangs of London

Sky customers can watch Gangs of London on Sky Atlantic at 9pm BST this evening, or tune in on-demand at any time.

Simply press the home button on your Sky remote and go to the ‘On Demand’ section. Gangs of London is currently in the ‘featured’ line-up. Alternatively use the search, or voice control search, feature on your Sky remote.

If you’re not a Sky customer but you want to see Gangs of London, you can do so with a Now TV Entertainment Pass.

Now TV offers you the same great content as Sky, without the complex setup. You can simply sign up online and start streaming great content. Take a look at the great Now TV deal below.

