How to watch Fulham vs Cardiff Championship play-off semi-final live online

Chris Smith |

Tonight’s Championship play-off semi-final sees Cardiff travel to Fulham looking to overcome a first-leg deficit and secure a place in the Wembley play-off final against Brentford. Our guide will tell you how to watch Fulham vs Cardiff wherever you are.

Fulham vs Cardiff kick-off time

The Fulham vs Cardiff game will be played at Craven Cottage and will kick off at 7:45 BST.

How to watch Fulham vs Cardiff

Sky Sports has the rights to show this game. It’ll be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football for subscribers. Coverage starts at 7:00pm.

If you're not you're not a full Sky subscriber, you can grab Now TV Sky Sports pass. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast.

Fulham vs Cardiff match preview

Cardiff face a massive struggle to get back into this tie after a damaging 2-0 home defeat in the first leg, which put Fulham on the brink of Wembley. Josh Onomah gave Fulham a second half lead before a Neeskens Kebano free-kick, crucially coming in injury time, put the Londoners in full control of the tie.

Unless Cardiff pull off an unlikely comeback, Fulham will be within one game of an instant return to the Premier League following last season’s disappointing relegation. The winners of this tie will take on Brentford who clinically dispatched of another South Wales side, Swansea, in the other semi final.

The final takes place on August 4.

If you’re a fan of streaming content online, then you should also be in interested in staying safe while you’re doing it and keeping your private data away from the hands of hackers. If that’s the case, there’s no better way to keep your online activity safe than with a dedicated VPN.

Allowing you to connect via a different IP address somewhere else in the world, having a VPN can let you browse the internet in peace, knowing that you’re safe from the prying eyes of anyone who might be looking to steal your personal information.

