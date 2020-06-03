How to watch Frozen 2 on Disney Plus in the UK

Good news for Disney fans, animation enthusiasts and anyone running out of ways to entertain the kids at home – Frozen 2 is heading to Disney Plus two weeks early.

The No. 1 animated movie of all time will launch on Disney Plus in the UK and Ireland on July 3.

“Frozen 2 follows Elsa, together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, on a remarkable and inspiring journey into the unknown to discover the source of her magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle”, reads Disney’s description.

“From Walt Disney Animation Studios and the Academy Award®-winning team of directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez”.

The film follows on from the Disney 2013 hit musical Frozen. Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Veronica Mars), Idina Menzel (Broadway’s Rent and Wicked), Josh Gad (Broadway’s The Book of Mormon, Little Monsters) and Jonathan Groff (Broadway’s Spring Awakening and Hamilton) return alongside Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, Mildred Pierce).

Related: How to get Disney Plus on a smart TV

How to watch Frozen 2

Frozen 2 is available to watch on Disney Plus from July 3 in the UK. In order to watch Frozen 2, you’ll need a Disney Plus account.

Disney Plus is a paid streaming service priced at £5.99 a month or £59.99 for 12 months. If you haven’t signed up already, you can also watch Frozen 2 on your seven-day trial – just make sure not to sign up too early if you’re not planning on sticking it out with the paid plan. After all, Frozen 2 won’t be landing for a few weeks.

Disney+ offer Disney+ (7-day free trial) Dive into Disney's brand new streaming service and watch shows likes The Mandalorian, The Simpsons and more, completely free for the first seven days of your subscription. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Once you’re all signed up, simply open up the Disney Plus website or app and log in to access loads of Disney made and licensed content, from Pixar and Marvel to the Star Wars franchise and even National Geographic.

Related: Netflix vs Disney Plus

As a major release, Frozen 2 will most likely appear in a banner at the top of the page. If it doesn’t, simply search “Frozen” to find the movie and hit play.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …