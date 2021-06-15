Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch France vs Germany at Euro 2020 – live stream the big game online

Chris Smith

How to watch France vs Germany at Euro 2020. The favourites France meet three-times winners Germany in the pick of the opening week matches. Here’s how to watch France vs Germany live, online for free.

The clash of European heavyweights France and Germany rightly sits in prime time on Tuesday night. World Champions France are big favourites to achieve European glory this summer, but their Group F rivals Germany will be keen to spoil the party, as they so often do.

France will be led by arguably the world’s finest striker in Kylian Mbappé while veteran striker Karim Benzema returns to the squad with plenty of unfinished business. The French, as always, will be anchored by N’golo Kante, while Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris are also representing the Premier League.

Euro 2020 marks the climax of Joachim Löw’s hugely successful spell in charge of the German national team and Die Mannschaft will be keen to replicate the success of the 2014 World Cup. The German side is in transition with Premier League stars Kai Havertz and Timo Werner joining old stalwarts like Thomas Mueller, Tony Kroos and Mats Hummels. The Germans also have home field advantage.

In 2016, France defeated Germany 2-0 in the semi-finals before losing to Portugal in the final.

Group F also harbours the holders Portugal and Hungary, who are playing in the earlier kick off right now. With third-place still possible for qualification in this tournament, we may not lose any of the big hitters, but this game is still absolutely critical.

France vs Germany in Group F will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday June 15, and will kick off at 8pm UK time. 

France vs Germany will be aired on ITV with coverage starting at 7:10pm UK time. Online viewers will be able to tune for free via the ITV Hub website and mobile apps. Unfortunately there’s no 4K coverage on ITV. However, here’s how to watch the Euro 2020 in 4K. It’s also not too late to grab the best 4K TV to watch the football.

As always, when watching content online, we’d recommend using a VPN to protect your privacy. Here you’ll find our guide to the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming. Among the services we recommend are Express VPN, and Nord VPN, but there are plenty of others to choose from.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

