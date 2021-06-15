How to watch France vs Germany at Euro 2020 – live stream the big game online

How to watch France vs Germany at Euro 2020. The favourites France meet three-times winners Germany in the pick of the opening week matches. Here’s how to watch France vs Germany live, online for free.

The clash of European heavyweights France and Germany rightly sits in prime time on Tuesday night. World Champions France are big favourites to achieve European glory this summer, but their Group F rivals Germany will be keen to spoil the party, as they so often do.

France will be led by arguably the world’s finest striker in Kylian Mbappé while veteran striker Karim Benzema returns to the squad with plenty of unfinished business. The French, as always, will be anchored by N’golo Kante, while Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris are also representing the Premier League.

Euro 2020 marks the climax of Joachim Löw’s hugely successful spell in charge of the German national team and Die Mannschaft will be keen to replicate the success of the 2014 World Cup. The German side is in transition with Premier League stars Kai Havertz and Timo Werner joining old stalwarts like Thomas Mueller, Tony Kroos and Mats Hummels. The Germans also have home field advantage.

In 2016, France defeated Germany 2-0 in the semi-finals before losing to Portugal in the final.

Group F also harbours the holders Portugal and Hungary, who are playing in the earlier kick off right now. With third-place still possible for qualification in this tournament, we may not lose any of the big hitters, but this game is still absolutely critical.

France vs Germany kick-off time

France vs Germany in Group F will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday June 15, and will kick off at 8pm UK time.

How to watch France vs Germany live online

France vs Germany will be aired on ITV with coverage starting at 7:10pm UK time. Online viewers will be able to tune for free via the ITV Hub website and mobile apps. Unfortunately there’s no 4K coverage on ITV. However, here’s how to watch the Euro 2020 in 4K. It’s also not too late to grab the best 4K TV to watch the football.

