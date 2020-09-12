How to watch every Premier League game this weekend

The Premier League is back! And, for the time being, every single fixture will be televised. Our guide will tell you how to watch Liverpool vs Leeds, Tottenham vs Everton and every other Premier League game this weekend

Premier League fixtures and kick-off times

The Premier League season commences on Saturday September 12. Arsenal vs Fulham is the curtain raiser and it kick-offs at 12:30pm. There are three more live games, Crystal Palace vs Southhampton, Liverpool vs Leeds and West Ham vs Newcastle kicking off at 3:0opm, 5:30pm and 8:00pm respectively.

On Sunday September 13, there are two games; West Brom v Leicester at 2:00pm and Spurs vs Everton at 4:30pm. The weekend is rounded-off on Monday September 14 night with two evening fixtures; Sheffield United vs Wolves kicking off 6:00pm and Brighton vs Chelsea at 8:15pm

How to watch every Premier League fixture

As with the post-lockdown fixtures last season, fans are still barred from stadiums. So, the Premier League and broadcasters have come together to ensure every game can be televised for at least the month of September.

Sky Sports has the rights to carry the majority of the games, while fellow pay TV subscriber BT Sport is also offering a selection, including the first two games of the season. Amazon Prime has some fixtures again and there’ll even be some action on free-to-air TV courtesy of the BBC. This weekend, all games are on Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Saturday September 12

12:30pm: Fulham v Arsenal – BT Sport 1 and Ultimate – coverage starts at 11:30am

3:00pm: Crystal Palace v Southampton – BT Sport 1 and Ultimate – coverage starts at 3:00pm

5:30pm: Liverpool v Leeds – Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event – coverage starts at 5:00pm

8:00pm: West Ham v Newcastle – Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event – coverage starts at 7:45pm

Sunday September 13

2:00pm: West Brom v Leicester – Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event – coverage starts at 1:00pm

4:30pm: Spurs v Everton – Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event – coverage starts at 4:00pm

Monday September 14

18:00 Sheffield Utd v Wolves – Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event – coverage starts at 5:00pm

20:15 Brighton v Chelsea – Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event – coverage starts at 8:00pm

If you’re not you’re not a full Sky subscriber, you can grab Now TV Sky Sports pass. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast. See the widget below to gander at the latest deals for Now TV.

A Sky Sports Month Pass is currently available for £25.99 a month, if you sign up for 12 months. It usually costs £33.99 a month, so this is a great deal to get the Premier League season started. You can sign up below:

You’ll need a BT Sport subscription to watch the Saturday morning games You can sign up here.

Now TV Sky Sports pass for £25 a month Save on Now TV Sky Sports Month Pasa Save £9 a month on Sky Sports Month Pass through now TV when you sign up for 12 months. Includes access to 11 channels. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Premier League season preview

Liverpool begin their Premier League defence against last season’s Championship winners Leeds United, who are returning to the Premier League for the first time in 15 years. It’s undoubtedly the pick of the weekend’s features.

With both Manchester clubs out of action due to their ultimately fruitless participation in the latter stages of the European competitions, their seasons won’t be kicking off for a while yet. It’ll provide an opportunity for heavy-spending Chelsea to lay down a marker, while Arsenal look to continue their improvement under Mikel Arteta.

Below the traditional big six, the battle for the European places will likely play out between Everton, Wolves, Leicester City and perhaps last year’s surprise package Sheffield United. The likes of Aston Villa and West Ham will be hoping to capitalise on narrow escapes from relegation to make their way towards mid-table.

Meanwhile, newly promoted teams Leeds, West Brom and Fulham will likely face a battle to avoid dropping back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

