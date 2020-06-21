How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live on Sky Pick for free

The Premier League is back! After the appetiser in midweek, we’ve had the main course of a full program of fixtures this weekend. Rounding them off is a cracker! It’s the Merseyside Derby – Everton vs Liverpool. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch the game live, on any device, wherever you are.

Everton vs Liverpool kick-off time

The game gets underway at 7:00 pm BST. It’s highly irregular to see a Sunday evening game in the calendar, but it’s one of the timeslots that allow for all fixtures to be shown live on TV for the remainder of the Premier League season. It’s the third and final live game of the day.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool in the UK

Free Premier League football? On Sky? Wonders will never cease. Due to the nature of the restart, with fans currently unable to attend games, Sky has agreed to show 25 live games on its free to air Sky Pick channel.

Existing Sky Sports subscribers can still watch on Sky Sports Premier League channel and Sky Sports Main Event. Sky has an interesting strategy here, letting you watch the match with faux crowd noise piped in on Main Event, or without it on Sky Sports Premier League.

Coverage begins at 6.30 pm BST on Sky Pick. On the two Sky Sports channels, it follows on directly from the previous fixture, which is Aston Villa vs Chelsea.

If you’re not a Sky Sports customer, you can tune into Pick on Freeview, Freesat, Virgin Media, or through a Sky box. The Pick channel is also available to watch via the Freeview Play app for iOS and Android, but these are the channel numbers:

Freeview: Channel 11

Freesat: Channel 147

Sky: Channel 159

Virgin Media: Channel 165

If you want to watch more Sky games beyond the free ones, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports pass to watch the game. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast.

Everton vs Liverpool match preview

Liverpool have been on the verge of a first Premier League title and a first league title in 30 years since mid-March, so lockdown couldn’t have come at a worse time. Now they need just two wins (at most) in their last nine games to end that agonising wait.

Standing in their way this weekend are city rivals Everton, who were showing signs of life under Carlo Anchelotti’s guidance before the pandemic intervened. The Blues go into the derby without the ferocious backing of the home fans, but will be desperate for their first league win over Liverpool in almost a decade.

Despite a long period with no action, the Toffees have somewhat of an injury crisis, whereas Liverpool are in full health entering the clash in which they’re heavily favoured to emerge from with all three points.

