How to watch Everton vs Arsenal on Monday Night Football

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal in the Premier League: Everton are desperate for a win; Arsenal’s progress is stalling. Here’s how to watch a massive Monday Night Football game in the Premier League

The midweek games weren’t kind to Everton and Arsenal last week. Arsenal took the lead at Old Trafford but ended up losing 3-2 to Manchester United. Everton received a 4-1 mauling at home in the Merseyside Derby. Both will be looking to bounce back as they face each other in the final game of the weekend.

Mikel Arteta returns to his former club, with the Arsenal boss hoping to put one over on fellow Spaniard Rafa Benitez, who already looks on borrowed time at Goodison Park. Arsenal are currently 7th, but can move up to 5th with a win. Everton are 16th heading into tonight’s game, just five points above the drop zone. Yikes.

This is a massive game for both clubs. Here’s all the information you need to tune in.

Everton vs Arsenal kick-off time

The final game of the weekend kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Monday 6th December. The game is being played at Goodison Park, on Merseyside.

How to watch Everton vs Arsenal

It’s Monday Night Football time with Sky Sports showing the game live in the UK. Coverage starts at 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform. You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

