How to watch England vs Czech Republic at Euro 2020: Stream the big game live

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch England vs Czech Republic: The Group D decider on Tuesday night is live on TV and streamed online. Here’s how to watch England vs Czech Republic.

We’re in the doom cycle again, folks. England’s 0-0 draw against Scotland on Friday night took the Three Lions from “it’s coming home” to “we’re probably just going home” during 90 minutes where the Scots emerged with much credit.

However, the point guaranteed England progression from the group and a win tonight would probably restore a lot of confidence in the squad’s ability to do some damage during this highly competitive tournament. England pair Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell will miss the game due to Covid-19 isolation protocols, which means we will probably see Jack Grealish earn a start.

The Czechs have 4 points from their first two games and are also guaranteed to progress to the knockout stages following Monday’s results. It actually might be better to finish second in this group, considering it’s likely France, Germany or Portugal in the last 16 for the group winners.

England vs Czech Republic kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Sunday June 20. The game will be played at Wembley Stadium in London. We’re not sure of the fairness of some teams playing all their games at home, in front of fans, as England have throughout this tournament thus far. Especially when Wales, who reached the semis in 2016, have had to trek out to Baku, of all places.

ITV has the rights to England vs Czech Republic on Tuesday night. Coverage starts at 7:00pm UK time. Unfortunately ITV hasn’t gotten its act together when it comes to 4K coverage for this tournament. However, here’s how to watch the Euro 2020 in 4K on the BBC. With the tournament about to get to the business end, it’s not too late to grab the best 4K TV to watch the football.

As always, when watching content online, we’d recommend using a VPN to protect your privacy. Here you’ll find our guide to the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming. Among the services we recommend are Express VPN, and Nord VPN, but there are plenty of others to choose from.

