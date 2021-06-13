How to watch England vs Croatia for free – Euro 2020 live stream guide

How to watch England vs Croatia at Euro 2020. England take on Croatia at Wembley in their first Euro 2020 group game. Here’s how to watch England vs Croatia on Sunday live, online and for free.

So here we are, another major tournament with the England football team carrying the hopes and dreams of a nation on its shoulders. This time football is coming home, well, sort of. England will play its Group D games at Wembley Stadium in front of 22,500 fans.

The opponent on Sunday is Croatia, who ended England’s World Cup dream at the semi-finals stage in 2018. Given the experience gained in that tournament, Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad will be seeking to avenge that defeat and kickstart their belated Euro 2020 campaign in style.

With a wealth of vibrant young attacking talent at his disposal, Southgate – and a nation of supporters desperate for a great summer following the misery of the pandemic – will have high hopes.

England vs Croatia kick-off time

England vs Croatia in Group D will be played at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday June 13, and will kick off at 2pm UK time.

How to watch England vs Croatia live online

England vs Croatia will be aired on BBC One with coverage starting at 1:00pm UK time. Online viewers will be able to tune for free via the BBC iPlayer, BBC Website and the BBC Sport mobile app. The BBC’s games, including this one, will be broadcast in 4K throughout the tournament. Here’s how to watch the Euro 2020 in 4K. It’s also not too late to grab the best 4K TV to watch the football.

Watch the Euros with a VPN

As always, when watching content online, we’d recommend using a VPN to protect your privacy. Here you’ll find our guide to the best VPN available for web browsing and streaming. Among the services we recommend are Express VPN, and Nord VPN, but there are plenty of others to choose from.

