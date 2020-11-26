The Diego Maradona film is free on All 4 and you should watch it

How to watch the Diego Maradona film: The brilliant 2019 biography about the ‘hand of God’ icon is available to stream on All 4 right now.

The football world mourns the loss of Diego Maradona at the age of just 60, with news of the legendary Argentine’s passing coming through yesterday. If you’re looking to commemorate or learn more about the tumultuous life of arguably the greatest footballer ever to lace them up, then Asif Kapadia’s incredible biographical film is a pretty great place to start.

It’s currently free to watch on All 4 in the UK. You can watch through your smart TV, the mobile app or directly from the All 4 website.

From the man behind the brilliant Senna and Oscar-winning Amy films, Diego Maradona charts the player’s life and career from the slums of Beunos Aires to his rise to a living saint at Napoli in Italy, his triumphs and despair with the Argentina national team and the legal scandals that ultimately brought down the curtain on his career.

While the film is wonderfully crafted and interspersed with news footage, classic moments from Maradona’s incredible career and insight from his trainers and closest confidants, the real joy comes through the previously unseen archive footage.

Unbeknown to many, Maradona’s entire life was captured fly-on-the-wall style from the early 1980s. The player’s early agent had the idea of documenting his life, and two hired cameraman shot hundreds of hours of footage. We see him training, interacting with family and get a glimpse of the off-field pleasures that derailed his sparkling career. The footage lay unused for close to three decades.

Diego Maradona has got girls, goals and gangsters and it’ll leave you wondering, in this most poignant moment, whether his was a life wasted or a life well-lived. We’re going with the latter.