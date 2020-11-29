How to watch Chelsea vs Spurs in the Premier League live online

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham in the Premier League. Our guide will tell you how to watch Chelsea vs Spurs live online or on television wherever you are.

Chelsea vs Spurs kick-off time

Chelsea vs Spurs will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday November 29. The game will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham live online

This game is available as part of an active Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event – coverage starts at 4:00pm.

If you’re not you’re not a full Sky subscriber, you can grab Now TV Sky Sports pass. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast.

A Sky Sports Month Pass is currently available for £33.99 a month, while you can get a day pass for under £10 if you only want to watch today’s game

You can sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports Pass here

Chelsea vs Spurs match preview

This London derby is always a significant encounter, given the two clubs’ history. However, this year it takes on extra significance. Jose Mourinho takes Spurs back to his old stomping ground, where he led Chelsea to multiple Premier League titles during two successful spells.

Both sides are flying high in the Premier League with Mourinho’s men sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League moving into the weekend’s fixtures. Chelsea are also in a rich vein of form sitting just two points off the top spot.

A win for Frank Lampard’s team will see the Blues leapfrog Tottenham in the table, so there’s plenty to play for here. We’re going for a cagey 1-0 for the master over the student.

Related: Best TVs 2020 – 15 eye-popping smart TVs for any buyer

If you’re a fan of streaming content online, then you should also be in interested in staying safe while you’re doing it and keeping your private data away from the hands of hackers. If that’s the case, there’s no better way to keep your online activity safe than with a dedicated VPN.

Allowing you to connect via a different IP address somewhere else in the world, having a VPN can let you browse the internet in peace, knowing that you’re safe from the prying eyes of anyone who might be looking to steal your personal information.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.