How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton in the Premier League free on Amazon Prime Video

Chris Smith

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton in the Premier League: The midweek festive fixture fest continues as Chelsea host Brighton. Here’s how to watch the live stream on via Amazon Prime Video.

Chelsea have the opportunity to move into second place in the Premier League tonight as Brighton make the short trip north to Stamford Bridge.

With Manchester City looking ominous and Liverpool starting to falter, the onus is on Chelsea to reignite their title challenge heading into the New Year. Tonight’s visitors got back to winning ways on Boxing Day with a win over Brentford. That broke an 11-game winless streak in the Premier League stretching back to September for Graham Potter’s men.

However, tonight is an entirely different proposition for the south coast side, as Chelsea have a squad in decent health again following a Covid outbreak at the club. Here’s how to watch the Premier League on that fancy best new TV you got for Christmas.

Chelsea vs Brighton kick-off time

Chelsea vs Brighton kicks off at 7:30pm on Wednesday December 29. The game will be played at the Stamford Bridge in West London

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton

Amazon Prime Video is the place to be for both of Thursday’s Premier League games. First up is Chelsea vs Brighton at 7:30pm, half an hour before Brentford vs Man City.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to tune into the game via all of the major mobile and smart TV apps, while you can also watch on the Amazon Prime Video website.

If you’re yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, or have let your subscription lapse over the last few months, you can sign-up here. It costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month.

If you’re lucky Amazon may offer you a 30 day Amazon Prime trial, but that’s unlikely to be available to all previous account holders. New account holders automatically get a free Amazon Prime Video trial for one month so you’ll get this game for free.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming Premier League games

