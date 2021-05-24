How to watch the Champions League and Europa League finals for free

The domestic football season is over, but the European football season isn’t. BT Sport has announced plans to make the 2021 Europa League Final and UEFA Champions League available for everyone to watch in the UK for free.

It continues the sports broadcaster’s decision over the past several years to allow football fans easier access to the showpiece football events. So whether you’re looking to watch Manchester Utd v Villarreal or Man City v Chelsea, you’ll be able to do so for free across TV, online or on mobile.

The matches will be viewable at HD and 4K resolutions, and for the first time they’ll be made available in HFR (High Frame Rate) of 60fps. So not only will viewers be getting a chance to see the matches in Ultra High Definition, they’ll can watch in the smoothest, flicker-free way possible, too. BT Sport app users will have also gain access to the matches in High Dynamic Range (HDR) as well.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League and Europa League finals?

Both games will be made available to watch for free at www.btsport.com/final, as well as on the BT Sport YouTube channel and via the BT Sport App for small and large-screen devices that includes PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung smart TVs and Amazon Fire.

For those with access to Virgin Media, the finals will be on Virgin channel 532 (HD) and 533 (UHD).

BT Sport’s coverage of the UEFA Europa League Final in Gdansk between Manchester Utd v Villarreal starts at 6.30pm on Wednesday 26th May on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD. The programme will be hosted by Jake Humphrey and include Rio Ferdinand, Owen Hargreaves, Paul Scholes, Robbie Savage and Ian Darke as part of the team.

If the pre-match talk bores you, then wait for kick-off at 8pm.

Coverage of the all-English Champions League Final between Man City v Chelsea actually starts on Friday 28th May, with a live preview show at 8pm on BT Sport 1 hosted by Lynsey Hipgrave with guests Michael Owen, Gianfranco Zola and Owen Hargreaves.

Coverage of the final begins 6pm, Saturday 29th May on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD, hosted by Gary Lineker and featuring Rio Ferdinand, Joleon Lescott, Joe Cole, Steve McManaman, Glenn Hoddle, Darren Fletcher and Des Kelly as part of evening’s commentary. The match kicks off at 8pm.

The same times will apply for those watching on other devices and platforms.

The finals won’t be made available to Sky customers for free, but as part of a recent BT Sport/Sky tie-up, BT Sport channels can be added more easily to Sky Q packages than in previous years.

You can also get BT Sport on the NOW streaming service, and if you’re a BT Sport customer, you can watch the final via the Watch Together mode where up to three friends can share a video and chat amongst themselves. Currently the feature is available on iOS, Android and Apple TV devices. You can find out how to use the Matchday Experience features over here.