British Grand Prix 2021: How to watch the sprint and F1 race for free

The 2021 F1 championship has been one of the more exciting of recent times as Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton goes wheel-to-wheel with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The F1 circus pitches its tent at the home of F1 in Silverstone, where Hamilton will be looking to redress the momentum Verstappen has built with his recent race wins. And he’ll be attempting to do so in front of strong home crowd, one of the biggest F1 has seen since the start of the pandemic.

New for F1 is the introduction of a sprint race on Saturday alongside the traditional qualifying format that took place on Friday. Drivers will be able to race flat out without pit-stops to add a bit of excitement and uncertainty on race weekends. Some are still uncertain about whether it will actually provide excitement, but there’s only one way to find out…

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s British Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event.

How to watch the British Grand Prix 2021

The British Grand Prix will be shown live on both Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1. Here are the UK times for the start of the sessions:

Saturday, July 17th

11.45am – Practice 2

5pm – Sprint race

Sunday, July 18th

2:45pm − BRITISH GRAND PRIX

British Grand Prix 2021 – TV channel and live stream details

All sessions of the British Grand Prix will be available to watch for free on Channel 4, from first practice all the way to the race on Sunday. The show will be hosted by Steve Jones with David Coulthard, Lee McKenzie, Billy Monger, Mark Webber and Eddie Jordan making appearances throughout.

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1. You can also watch the action unfold by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which will set you back £9.99 for a Day Pass.

British Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying highlights

If you manage to miss the highlights for the sprint qualifying, they’re being shown on Channel 4 (or on the All 4 website) on Saturday at 11.20pm.

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app: