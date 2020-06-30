Brighton vs Man United Live Stream: Channel guide, kick-off time and more

How to watch Brighton vs Man United live online. It’s another big Premier League game with European qualifications and relegation implications. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to the watch Brighton vs Man United live stream, on any device, wherever you are.

What is the Brighton vs Man United kick-off time

The game gets underway at 8:15pm BST. It’s the only live Premier League game of the evening, so plenty of time to get the washing-up sorted before settling down to watch with a nice cold beverage.

How to watch Brighton vs Man United in the UK

Unfortunately, this isn’t one of the free Premier League games being offered by Sky Sports, the BBC or Amazon. For this one you’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts.

Existing Sky Sports subscribers can still watch on Sky Sports Premier League channel and Sky Sports Main Event. Sky has an interesting strategy here, letting you watch the match with faux crowd noise piped in on Main Event, or without it on Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 7:30 pm BST.

If you’re not a full Sky Sports subscriber, you can grab Now TV Sky Sports pass to watch the game. These passes come in daily, weekly and monthly flavours and will be ideal to let you get your football fix. Now TV works on multiple devices so you can watch the games on your phone, TV, laptop, tablet or Chromecast.

Brighton vs Man United match preview

This is a significant game for both sides, who have plenty on the line moving into the season’s elongated final stretch. United have looked in excellent nick since the restart and a win tonight will see the Red Devils keep up the pressure on Leicester, Chelsea, Wolves and Spurs, who are among the sides battling it out for the European places.

United, currently sixth, know even a fifth place finish could land them in the Champions League pending the outcome of Manchester City’s appeal against a two year ban from the competition for financial fair play violations.

Brighton have also had a profitable return to action. Four points from a possible six have seen Graham Potter’s men give themselves a little breathing space clear of the bottom five. Another couple of wins for the Seagulls should ensure they’ll be playing in the top flight again next season.

