How to watch Brentford vs Man City live on Amazon Prime Video

Manchester City have a chance to take the Premier League title race by the scruff of the neck as they travel to Brentford for Wednesday night’s Premier League game.

After Liverpool’s shock defeat at Leicester on Tuesday night, City know a win will take them nine points clear of the Reds, albeit having played a game more. City are on an absolute tear right now having won nine league games in a row. Leeds, Newcastle and Leicester have all come in for severe beatings in recent weeks.

Will Brentford be added to the casualty list, as Pep Guardiola’s side begin to look ominous once again, as they seek a 4th title in 5 years under the Spaniard? Probably. Brentford enjoyed a great start to life in the Premier League, but have started to look vulnerable in recent weeks.

Thomas Frank’s men have won only one of five games in December and have suffered a pair of Covid-related postponements. Tonight would be a perfect time to get back on track, but getting anything out of the rampant Premier League champions is going to be a tough ask.

Here's how to watch the Premier League.

Brentford vs Man City kick-off time

Brentford vs Man City kicks off at 8:00pm on Wednesday December 29. The game will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium in west London.

How to watch Brentford vs Man City

Amazon Prime Video is the place to be for both Thursday’s Premier League games.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to tune into the game via all of the major mobile and smart TV apps, while you can also watch on the Amazon Prime Video website.

If you’re yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, or have let your subscription lapse over the last few months, you can sign-up here. It costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month.

If you’re lucky Amazon may offer you a 30 day Amazon Prime trial, but that’s unlikely to be available to all previous account holders. New account holders automatically get a free Amazon Prime Video trial for one month so you’ll get this game for free.

