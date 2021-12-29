 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Brentford vs Man City live on Amazon Prime Video

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How to watch Brentford vs Man City in the Premier League: You can stream Wednesday night’s game live online via Amazon Prime. Here’s how to watch Brentford vs Man City

Manchester City have a chance to take the Premier League title race by the scruff of the neck as they travel to Brentford for Wednesday night’s Premier League game.

After Liverpool’s shock defeat at Leicester on Tuesday night, City know a win will take them nine points clear of the Reds, albeit having played a game more. City are on an absolute tear right now having won nine league games in a row. Leeds, Newcastle and Leicester have all come in for severe beatings in recent weeks.

Will Brentford be added to the casualty list, as Pep Guardiola’s side begin to look ominous once again, as they seek a 4th title in 5 years under the Spaniard? Probably. Brentford enjoyed a great start to life in the Premier League, but have started to look vulnerable in recent weeks.

Thomas Frank’s men have won only one of five games in December and have suffered a pair of Covid-related postponements. Tonight would be a perfect time to get back on track, but getting anything out of the rampant Premier League champions is going to be a tough ask.

Here’s how to watch the Premier League on that fancy best new TV you got for Christmas.

Brentford vs Man City kick-off time

Brentford vs Man City kicks off at 8:00pm on Wednesday December 29. The game will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium in west London.

How to watch Brentford vs Man City

Amazon Prime Video is the place to be for both Thursday’s Premier League games.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription in order to tune into the game via all of the major mobile and smart TV apps, while you can also watch on the Amazon Prime Video website.

If you’re yet to sign up for Amazon Prime, or have let your subscription lapse over the last few months, you can sign-up here. It costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month.

If you’re lucky Amazon may offer you a 30 day Amazon Prime trial, but that’s unlikely to be available to all previous account holders. New account holders automatically get a free Amazon Prime Video trial for one month so you’ll get this game for free.

You might like…

Best Boxing Day deals: Our top picks for 2021

Best Boxing Day deals: Our top picks for 2021

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
How to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR

How to watch the Premier League in 4K HDR

Kob Monney 5 months ago
How to get the best home entertainment set-up for football

How to get the best home entertainment set-up for football

Thomas Deehan 5 months ago

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming Premier League games

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.