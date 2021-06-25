How to watch Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 last 16 clash live on TV and online

How to watch Belgium vs Portugal: Perhaps the pick of the last 16 ties sees Belgium take on Portugal. It’s De Bruyne vs Ronaldo! Here’s how to watch Belgium vs Portugal at Euro 2020

While England vs Germany is the biggest last 16 game on these shores, there’s no doubt the wider football world will be more concerned with Belgium vs Portugal.

The holders, who have one of the most impressive squads in the tournament and arguably the greatest player of all time, will face off against a Belgium side who cruised through the group stage with three straight wins with a fit-again Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings.

In tournaments past, the Belgians have struggled to live up to the hype, but it appears Roberto Martinez’s charges are finally putting it all together when it matters.

It’s a game that would grace a semi-final or even the Euro 2020 final, but because Portugal only qualified from the ‘Group of Death’ Group F in third-place, they’ll have to do things the hard way.

Belgium vs Portugal kick-off time

Belgium vs Portugal will be played on Sunday June 27, with kick-off time set for 8:00pm. The game is being staged at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain. The neutral venue should add to the intrigue for arguably the pick of the ties.

How to watch Belgium vs Portugal live on TV and online

Belgium vs Portugal is live on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 7:15pm on Sunday June 27. Unfortunately, from a tech standpoint, you won’t be able to watch in 4K because ITV hasn’t got its act together in this regard. Here’s how to watch the Euro 2020 in 4K on the BBC. With the tournament about to get to the business end, it’s not too late to grab the best 4K TV to watch the football.

