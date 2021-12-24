How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea on Boxing Day live on TV and online

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea: The Boxing Day Premier League fixture list has thinned, but this one’s on Sky so it’s practically guaranteed to go ahead. Here’s how to watch.

Isn’t a coincidence how the games that are live on Sky Sports are seemingly exempt from Covid postponement? Weird that isn’t it? Games being cancelled left and right, but the Premier League not intervening on behalf of clubs who’s games are being shown on the broadcaster that has paid hundreds and hundreds of millions to show them.

So, as it stands (and as it’s likely to stand) third-place Chelsea travel to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on the day after Christmas for what looks like a tasty tea-time clash. So it’s Turkey sandwiches all round and a bit of festive footy to round out Christmas weekend.

Chelsea have struggled for goals in recent weeks, and it hasn’t helped that most of their strikers have been out with Covid. Villa continue to impress under Gerrard’s stewardship.

Here’s how to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea on that best new TV you got for Christmas.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea kick-off time

Aston Villa vs Chelsea will kick-off at 5:30pm UK time on Sunday December 26. The game takes place at Villa Park. Villa have just two wins and a draw from their last ten games with the Blues, but both of those wins have come at Villa Park. So there’s plenty for the Villains to be hopeful about.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Sky Sports has the rights to show this one. Coverage starts at 5:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. The game will be available in 4K for Sky Q subscribers viewers. Here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

