How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham and all of tonight’s Premier League games live

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham. It’s Gunners vs Hammers in a Premier League London derby on Wednesday night. Here’s how to watch the big game live and online

It’s 4th vs 6th in the Premier League as Champions League-chasing West Ham United – perhaps the season’s surprise package? – face off against an Arsenal side that continues to search for an identity amidst mixed results.

The Emirates Stadium in North London is the venue for tonight’s clash that comes during a week of Premier League fixtures affected by more Covid-based postponements. Thankfully, this game is going ahead and it looks like it’ll be a full blooded clash between two sides seeking qualification for Europe’s biggest club competition.

The Hammers drew against Burnley at the weekend, but enjoyed a famous win over Chelsea earlier this month to go with a home win against Liverpool in November. The Gunners lost at Everton a week ago, but got back on track with a 3-0 win at home to Southampton at the weekend. So far Arsenal seem to struggle when coming up against decent opposition, while West Ham are clearly raising their game for the occasion.

Here’s how to watch Arsenal vs West Ham tonight.

Arsenal vs West Ham kick-off time

Arsenal vs West Ham kicks off at 8:00pm UK time on Wednesday December 15. The all-London clash is being played at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham, Brighton vs Wolves and Crystal Palace vs Southampton

So, this week BT has the rights to cover the entire Premier League matchday, which is now only eight games rather than the original ten scheduled. Coverage of Arsenal vs West Ham United starts at 7:00pm on BT Sport 1. However, you can also watch Brighton vs Wolves on BT Sport 2 from 7:15 and Crystal Palace vs Southampton on BT Sport 3 from 7:15.

The bad news? You’ll need a paid BT Sport subscription. The good news? There are plenty of flexible subscription options, some of which you can see below.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

