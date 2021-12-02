How to watch Arsenal vs Man United live stream on Amazon Prime video

How to watch Arsenal vs Man United in the Premier League: An iconic fixture is live on Amazon Prime Video tonight and you’ll not want to miss the Arsenal vs Man United live stream.

There was a time a 7 or 8 year period Arsenal vs Manchester United was the marquee fixture in English football, back when Fergie and Wenger were duking it out every season for the Premier League title. However, time’s not been kind to either since the departure of their long-time stalwarts.

Both are well out of the title picture amidst the dominance of Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea. Liverpool for instance beat United 5-0 and Arsenal 4-0 in a matter of weeks, in games that really showcased the gulf in class and how much work these former titans have to do to rejoin the domestic elite.

United are hoping to end the turmoil and bring a little stability with the appointment of interim head coach Ralf Rangnick, while a young Arsenal continue to take occasional steps forward under Mikel Arteta. That progress will be put to the test tonight when Arsenal host United at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Man kick-off time

8:15pm UK time is the unusual kick off time for Arsenal vs Manchester United. Home advantage is with the Gunners, who beat Newcastle United 2-0 last time out. United earned a draw at Chelsea, so won’t be overawed by the prospect of another trip to play a London heavyweight.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man United

Amazon Prime Video is only way to watch tonight’s game live. Amazon has the rights to a couple of rounds of fixtures over the festive season and all of the mid-week fixtures are available to watch on Prime Video. Arguably, Arsenal vs Man United is the pick of the bunch.

An active Amazon Prime subscription in required to watch via the Prime Video mobile and smart TV apps, while you can also watch on the Amazon Prime Video website. You can sign-up here. It costs £79.99 a year or £7.99 a month.

Amazon may offer you a 30 day Amazon Prime trial even if you’ve had one before. New account holders automatically get a free Amazon Prime Video trial for one month so you’ll get this game for free.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming Premier League games