How to watch Arsenal vs Man City in the Premier League on New Year’s Day

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City: 2022 kicks off with yet more Premier League action as league leaders Man City travel to Arsenal. Here’s how to watch.

So, as it stands, this game is still on. Manchester City have emerged pretty much unscathed during the Christmas Covid crisis and have played all of their scheduled games. Arsenal haven’t been as lucky and will be without manager Mikel Arteta for the Saturday morning visit of the current Champions.

If you recall, Arteta was one of the first high profile sports stars to contract the illness during the initial wave of the pandemic. His reinfection means he’ll miss the reunion with his old boss Pep Guardiola this weekend.

Anyway, football. Man City can go 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win here and, despite Arsenal’s solid recent run, few expect the Gunners to emerge victorious against a team that’s currently winning games for fun.

However, the fixture will be a decent barometer for Arsenal’s progress as the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe continue to flourish. You can enjoy it on that best TV you got for Christmas.

Arsenal vs Man City kick-off time

Arsenal vs Man City takes place at the Emirates Stadium in North London and will kick off at 12:30pm on New Years Day. What better way to shake off last night’s festivities than with a solid top 4 clash in the Premier League?

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City

Coverage of the game starts at 11:30am UK time on BT Sport 1 and in 4K UHD on BT Sport Ultimate.

If you don’t have a subscription through your TV provider, you can sign up for a no-strings monthly pass online. BT charges £25 a month to sign up and you can find all the details here. If you’re an existing BT Broadband customer, it’s easy to add BT Sport to your subscription. EE Mobile customers can add BT Sport for £20 a month.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Premier League.