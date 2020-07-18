It’s crunch time in the FA Cup and this weekend’s first semi final will be contested by Arsenal and Manchester City this Saturday. Pep Guardiola will face his protege, Mikel Arteta, who now manages Arsenal – but who will come out on top? Our guide tells you everything you need to know to stream Arsenal vs Man City for free this weekend.

Arsenal vs Man City kick-off time

The game will played at Wembley Stadium, kicking off at 7:45 BST on July 18.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City in the UK

The game will be live on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, so you will need to be a BT Sport subscriber to tune in.

If you’re a paying BT Sport customer and you want to watch the game while you’re out-and-about, simply download the BT Sport app.

Take a look at our selection of the best BT Sport deals below.

If you’re streaming a lot of online content, like BT Sport, then you’ll want to stay safe online while doing so. It’s important to protect your PC from viruses and hackers and using a VPN while online is a great way of doing that.

Take a look below at our selection of the best VPN deals going.

Best VPNs For Streaming ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. NordVPN Save 70% off your total bill with the NordVPN 3-year subscription. You'll have one payment of £96.74 over the 3 year period making it just £2.68 per month. ProtonVPN Proton VPN is one of the newer VPNs on the market. It has a strong focus on privacy and has a verified no logging claim. Sign up for as little as £3.49 a month and save up to 20% on your yearly bill. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Arsenal vs Man City match preview

While Manchester City missed out on the top spot in the league, their season is still very much alive. They’ve got this FA Cup semi final and remain in the Champions League. If the blues can stay motivated, they may still have a season to remember.

Conversely, Arsenal don’t look likely to achieve top four in the league, so they will miss out on a Champions League place next season. The FA Cup is a prestigious trophy in itself, but Arsenal fans may also see the Cup as a route into the Europa League next season.

City have lost twice since the break, to Chelsea and Southampton. Pep’s Blues have performed well in their most recent outings though, notably putting five past Brighton – without reply – last Saturday and doing the same to Newcastle in the fixture before that. City fans will hope that free-scoring form can roll on, but their last fixture was a more nip-and-tuck 2-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Arsenal’s recent form is a mixed bag, a win, a draw and a loss in their last three. Most recently they overcame the league champions, Liverpool, but the league winners never looked their best and essentially gifted Arsenal their two goals through defensive errors.

Manchester City will be firm favourites going into this semi final, but Arsenal have shown their ability to surprise teams this season and it’s sure to be a closely contested affair. Tune in on BT Sport for all the action.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…