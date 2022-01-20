How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool in the EFL Cup semi-final live online

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool: The second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final is finely poised as Arsenal host Liverpool. Here’s how to watch the game

Liverpool are apparently getting games called off because they’re ‘scared of Arsenal’. Arsenal are apparently getting games called off when they shouldn’t be. The Premier League and EFL getting dogs abuse for allowing those games to be called off. Can we please just talk about the football for a change?

The second leg of this semi-final sees two of England’s most storied and successful clubs is very delicately poised, after the first leg ended 0-0. Despite an early red card, Arsenal held out for a 0-0 draw at Anfield after a Liverpool side without main man Mo Salah struggled to break down the Gunners’ resolute back line.

Tonight there has to be a winner, with extra time and penalties possible. Both teams remain without key men due to injury, illness and the ongoing AFCON, but there’s a big prize at stake. The winner will advance to Wembley to face Chelsea in the EFL Cup final next month.

Here's how to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal…

Liverpool vs Arsenal kick-off time

Liverpool vs Arsenal will kick off at 7:45pm UK time on Thursday January 20. The game is being played at the Emirates Stadium in North London. Having secured the 0-0 draw last week, the Gunners have a distinct home advantage.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal

Sky Sports has the rights to show the EFL Cup in the UK. Coverage starts at 7:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

