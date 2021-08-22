How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the Premier League live and online

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea: Matchday 2 of Premier League action is headlined by a London derby. Here’s how to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live on TV and online.

The two London heavyweights appear to be on very different trajectories once again. The reigning European Champions Chelsea now have Premier League title ambitions, while Sunday’s hosts Arsenal are battling to hang on to their ‘Big 6’ status after languishing in mid-table for much of last season.

The first weekend of the season was indicative of the two clubs’ recent fortunes. Arsenal began the season with a humbling but entirely foreseeable 2-0 defeat at newly-promoted Brentford. Chelsea brushed aside Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge and now have £97.5m new signing Romelu Lukaku to call upon too.

Chelsea travel to the Emirates Stadium clear favourites to hand Mikel Arteta another defeat and add to the storm clouds gathering over the North London club. Here’s how to enjoy this always-mouthwatering Premier League clash.

Spurs vs Man City kick-off time

Arsenal vs Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday August 22. The game takes place at the the Emirates Stadium in North London. The Arsenal faithful will be back in attendance, potentially giving The Gunners a major boost (unless they go 1-0 down and the boo boys come out).

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea

Sky Sports has the rights to show this one as part of a double bill that also includes Southampton vs Manchester United. Once that game’s over, you’ll be able to tune into live coverage of Arsenal vs Chelsea on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 4:00pm

The game will be available in 4K for Sky Q subscribers viewers. Here’s our guide to watching the Premier League in 4K HDR this season.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts to watch the game. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform.

Sky is offering a discount of 25% on a three month subscription. It’ll be £25 a month (down from £33.99) and comes with three months of the Boost technology on the house.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming the Premier League.