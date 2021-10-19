How to watch American Crime Story season 3 in the UK

Looking to tune into Impeachment: American Crime Story, the third season of the true crime series? Here’s how you can watch along in the UK.

After tackling the historic trial of OJ Simpson, and then the tragic murder of Gianni Versace, Ryan Murphy’s gripping series, American Crime Story, is back for its long overdue third-season.

Running under the title of Impeachment: American Crime Story, some of you can probably already guess which piece of true crime history will be the focus of season three (hint: it’s set in the 90’s), but for all you need to know about streaming American Crime Story season 3, keep reading on.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will officially be premiering in the UK today, October 19 at 9:15pm, so be sure to set a reminder.

You will be able to watch all subsequent episodes at the same time each Tuesday.

Where to stream American Crime Story Season 3

If you’re in the UK, you can watch American Crime Story for free as it airs on BBC Two. If you miss the initial screening however, you can catch each episode after they’ve aired on BBC iPlayer.

What is American Crime Story Season 3 about?

Impeachment: American Crime Story will be recreate the scandal that took place when President Bill Clinton began an affair with then White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.

Clive Owen will be portraying Bill Clinton while Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein will be stepping into the role of Monica Lewinsky. Sarah Paulson, who already appeared in the first season of American Crime Story as Marcia Clark, will now be performing as White House staffer Linda Tripp.

You can check out the trailer for the upcoming season just below.

How many episodes are in American Crime Story Season 3?

The latest season of American Crime Story has only ten episodes, so you can look forward to 10 weeks of thrills. Though it might be worth noting that in other countries, like America, around six episodes have already aired so you’ll be finishing the show a little later on.